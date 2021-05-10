Skip to main content

SportsJohnson withdraws from Byron Nelson with knee discomfort

Reuters
1 minute read

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the final warm-up event ahead of next week's PGA Championship with knee discomfort, the world number one said on Monday.

Johnson, whose Masters title defence ended in a missed cut last month, said his decision to sit out the May 13-16 AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, came after the knee discomfort he occasionally experiences returned.

"After consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work," Johnson said in a statement.

"I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

Johnson has competed twice on the PGA Tour since his unsuccessful Masters title defence, earning a share of 13th place at the following week's RBC Heritage followed by a tie for 48th at the Valspar Championship.

The PGA Championship, which is the year's second major, is May 20-23 in Johnson's native South Carolina at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 6:49 PM UTCRory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process.

SportsHawks face Wizards, make run at postseason position

The Atlanta Hawks might be close to getting an important piece of their starting lineup back, just as they prepare to make a run for the No. 4 seed in the NBA Eastern Conference.

SportsKerr accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Women's Open
SportsNBA referee Tony Brown to miss rest of season
SportsNBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win