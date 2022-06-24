Jonny May tests positive for COVID before Australian test tour

Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v Tonga - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, 2021 England's Jonny May scores a try REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

June 24 (Reuters) - England international Jonny May has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's three-test tour in Australia, the team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old winger will spend seven days in self-isolation in line with government regulations.

England will play the first game against Australia in Perth on July 2.

England said no other players tested positive for the virus.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.