Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham Stadium in September

2 minute read

Boxing - Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev - The SSE Arena, London, Britain - December 12, 2020 Anthony Joshua celebrates winning his fight against Kubrat Pulev Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 25, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered Joshua to defend his title against Ukrainian Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was called off when Fury was ordered to fight Deontay Wilder in a rematch.

Joshua, 31, also holds the IBF and WBA titles and had initially been set to face WBC champion Fury in Saudi Arabia in August in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification fight.

Fury will now face Wilder in Las Vegas on Oct. 9 after this month's fight was postponed when Fury tested positive for COVID-19. read more

Joshua was scheduled to fight Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Spurs' stadium in June last year but the bout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joshua (24-1) beat Pulev at Wembley Arena in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:35 PM UTCTokyo 2020 chief Muto doesn't rule out cancelling Games

The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out cancelling the Olympicsif COVID-19 cases spiked, as more athletes tested positive for the virus and sponsors ditched plans to attend Friday's opening ceremony.

SportsBrazilian sets burpee Guinness Record in Singapore
SportsTokyo 2020 organisers concentrating '100%' on successful Games, spokesman says
SportsSouth Korean Paralympian missing after fall from Pakistan mountain

A South Korean Paralympian was missing on Tuesday after falling from the world's 12th highest mountain, the 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak in northern Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.

SportsJoshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham Stadium in September