Skip to main content

Sports

Joshua triggers rematch with Usyk, says promoter Hearn

1 minute read

Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Anthony Joshua in action against Oleksandr Usyk Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Anthony Joshua has triggered his clause for a rematch against heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk and the fight could take place in March, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Usyk on a unanimous points decision at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month. read more

"He (Joshua) has got his head back in the game," Hearn told DAZN on Saturday. "He is training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight, which we will see early next spring.

"We're looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. I think realistically March is when you're likely to see the rematch."

A possible world heavyweight unification fight between Joshua and compatriot Tyson Fury, the WBC champion, was thrown into uncertainty after Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he could not see it happening. read more

Fury is due to face American Deontay Wilder for the third time on Saturday in Las Vegas, with the Briton's WBC heavyweight title on the line. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · October 9, 2021 · 7:23 AM UTC

Curry praises Lakers star James for longevity in NBA

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set the standard for longevity in the league as the 36-year-old entered his 19th season, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said.

Sports
MLB roundup: Logan Webb, Giants silence Dodgers in NLDS Game 1
Sports
Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension
Sports
Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells
Sports
LGBT+ fan groups alliance criticises Newcastle takeover