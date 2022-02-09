Joshua's promoter says rematch with Usyk set for May

Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Anthony Joshua after his fight against Oleksandr Usyk Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said the British boxer's rematch against heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place in May.

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Usyk on a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021. read more

British media reported that Tyson Fury had offered Joshua a fee to step aside from his contractually obligated rematch with Usyk to allow the Ukrainian to face Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title bout. But those talks collapsed. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"It's clear AJ will be fighting Usyk, which is his preferred choice," Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live's Boxing podcast on Tuesday.

"May is when you'll see that fight.

"There's the UK, America, the Middle East - we've had offers all around the world for that fight. I'd like to do it in the UK and we'll see."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.