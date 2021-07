Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 90kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Lasha Bekauri of Georgia celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Georgian Lasha Bekauri won the gold medal in the men's judo -90 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.

Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan and Krisztian Toth of Hungary were awarded bronze medals.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Ed Osmond

