Judo-Japan's Ono wins gold medal in men's -73 kg in Tokyo

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 73kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Shohei Ono of Japan reacts after winning gold REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese judoka Shohei Ono won the gold medal in the men's 73 kg weight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday, beating Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia in the final.

Bronze medals went to Changrim An of South Korea and Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia, both picking up their first Olympic medals.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.