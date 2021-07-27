Judo-Nagase on course to continue Japanese gold rush

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 81kg - Quarterfinal - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Takanori Nagase of Japan shakes hands with Dominic Ressel of Germany after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Takanori Nagase kept alive Japan's hopes of striking gold in judo when he advanced into the men's -81kg semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany's Dominic Ressel on Tuesday.

If Rio bronze medallist Nagase wins the -81kg final later on Tuesday, that would mark a fifth judo gold medal for hosts Japan at the Games, edging them closer to their previous Olympic record of eight titles in 2004 in Athens.

In a gruelling quarter-final that lasted over six-and-half minutes, the 27-year-old Nagase, a uchimata inner thigh throw specialist, delivered kosotogake minor outer prop to throw Ressel down on the tatami mats to earn a waza-ari victory.

In the women's -63kg category, Rio silver medallist Clarisse Agbegnenou took another step closer to getting her hands on the top prize by advancing into the semi-finals by outclassing Dutchwoman Juul Franssen.

The Frenchwoman, five times a world champion, dismissed Franssen with a waza-ari throw.

Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old Agbegnenou took just 20 seconds to secure an ippon victory by taniotoshi valley drop against Sandrine Billiet of Cape Verde in the elimination round of 16.

Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard produced a number of dynamic victories to also reach the semi-finals.

Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak and Italy's Maria Centracchio also secured places in the last four.

Japan's Miku Tashiro suffered a crashing ippon knockout defeat by Agata Ozdoba-Blach of Poland in the round of 16. The Polish judoka was subsequently beaten by Centracchio in the quarter-finals.

The session that will decide the medallists in the men's -81kg and women's -63 categories are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. local time/0800 GMT.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

