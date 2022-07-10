Jungels wins Tour de France stage nine, Pogacar retains yellow

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 9 - Aigle to Chatel les Portes du Soleil - France - July 10, 2022 AG2R Citroen Team's Bob Jungels celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 9 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

CHATEL, France, July 10 (Reuters) - Bob Jungels of Luxemburg won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 192.9-km mountain trek from Aigle, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day's breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France's Thibaut Pinot, who surrendered in the final kilometres and finished fourth.

Jonathan Castroviejo took second place 22 seconds behind Jungels with fellow Spaniard Carlos Verona ending up third a further four seconds adrift.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.