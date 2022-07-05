Junior Ivanovski ends match with Kyrgios-esque hot dog serve

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Macedonian junior Kalin Ivanovski took a leaf out of the Nick Kyrgios handbook as he finished off his second round boys singles match at Wimbledon with an underarm 'hot dog' serve on Tuesday.

Serving at 6-1 5-2 against Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Ivanovski surprised his opponent with the cheeky serve played through his legs -- much to the delight of the crowd.

Ivanovski will take his bag of tricks into a third-round match against eighth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge

