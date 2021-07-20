Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Junior Ryder Cup cancelled due to travel issues with European team

July 20 (Reuters) - This year's Junior Ryder Cup scheduled to be held in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin the week of the men's competition in the same U.S. state, has been cancelled due to ongoing travel issues for the European squad, organisers said on Tuesday.

The competition between teams of six boys and six girls from the United States and Europe, all aged 18 years and under, will return in Italy in 2023, the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe said in a joint statement.

Despite the cancellation of the Sept. 20-21 event, organisers said plans remain on course to hold the Sept. 24-26 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, with full spectator attendance.

The Ryder Cup, due to be held last year, was postponed because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA of America also said it will welcome members of the junior U.S. team to Whistling Straits for an exhibition match on Sept. 22. The squad will be introduced at the Ryder Cup opening ceremony and invited to watch the first day of play.

