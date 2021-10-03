Skip to main content

Sports

Juventude hold Palmeiras 1-1 in Sao Paulo

1 minute read
1/2

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Juventude - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 3, 2021 Palmeiras' Rony in action REUTERS/Carla Carniel

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Palmeiras recovered from losing an early goal to lowly Juventude on Sunday to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw in Brazil's Serie A.

Guilherme Castilho put Juventude 1-0 ahead after just six minutes when he curled a low free kick past the outstretched glove of Brazilian keeper Weverton.

However, Danilo was on hand to volley home from a corner kick 23 minutes later to give the home side a share of the points.

The result lifts Palmeiras back into second place on 39 points, one point above Flamengo, although the Rio club have two games in hand.

Atletico Mineiro lead the league with 49 points, while Juventude are in 15th with 27 points.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

