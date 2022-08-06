Juventus, Atletico call off Tel Aviv friendly on security fears

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Juventus and Atletico Madrid have called off their friendly match in Israel due to the "current security situation" in the country, both clubs said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel on Saturday after an Israeli operation against the militant group Islamic Jihad ended more than a year of relative calm along the border. read more

The soccer friendly had been scheduled to be played at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv later on Saturday.

Juventus begin their Serie A campaign on Aug. 15 against Sassuolo while Atletico kick off their LaLiga season on the same day with a trip to Getafe.

