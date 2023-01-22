Juventus share points with Atalanta in six-goal thriller















Jan 22 (Reuters) - Juventus put aside their off-field troubles to rescue a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side played their first match after being deducted 15 points for the current season on Friday, leaving the former third-placed club marooned in mid-table.

Atalanta took the lead after five minutes when forward Ademola Lookman managed to get to the edge of the box, where his shot from an acute angle beat Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The hosts equalised in the 25th minute when Angel Di Maria converted a penalty given for a foul on Nicolo Fagioli by Ederson. Arkadiusz Milik completed the comeback with a volley inside the box from Fagioli's cross less than ten minutes later.

Atalanta needed eight minutes of the second half to retake the lead, with Joakim Maehle equalising 35 seconds after the restart before Lookman headed in his second of the night in the 53rd minute.

Danilo equalised for Juventus in the 65th minute with a well-placed low free kick.

The result left Juventus in ninth place with 23 points, while Atalanta are fifth.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge











