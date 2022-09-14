Kadokawa chairman arrested on graft suspicion over Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Jiji

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors arrested Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the chairman of publishing company Kadokawa Corp (9468.T), on Wednesday on suspicion of paying bribes related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Jiji news agency said.

Kadokawa is suspected of paying 70 million yen ($487,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, a member of the event's organising panel, media said this month.

($1=143.6000 yen)

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

