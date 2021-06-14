Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Kalisz books first spot on US swim team for Tokyo

1 minute read

Jun 13, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning the men's 400m individual medley final during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming competition at CHI HEALTH CENTER OMAHA. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Kalisz secured the first spot on the U.S. Olympic swim team for the Tokyo Games after winning the men's 400m individual medley at the trials in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday.

Rio silver medallist Kalisz touched in a time of 4:09.09 ahead of Jay Litherland (4:10.33), who also booked a place on the team.

Kieran Smith shaved nearly three seconds off his previous personal best to win the 400m freestyle in 3:44.86 and secure his first Olympic qualification. Jake Mitchell, who came second in 3:48.17, also booked a spot.

Emma Weyant locked up her first Olympic berth after the 19-year-old won the 400m individual medley in 4:33.81 ahead of Hali Flickinger in 4:33.96.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from July 23-Aug. 8.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:37 AM UTCDjokovic fights back to win second French Open title

Novak Djokovic captured his second French Open title as he recovered from being outplayed for two sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.

SportsClose but no cigar again for Tsitsipas, but he hopes for better days ahead
SportsCalendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic
SportsHadley on Palmetto collapse: 'freakin' awful'
SportsMLB roundup: Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1