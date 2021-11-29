Kambosos sets sights on WBC champ Haney after shock Lopez win

Nov 29 (Reuters) - George Kambosos Jr is targeting a unification fight with World Boxing Council lightweight champion Devin Haney after the Australian's shock win over Teofimo Lopez in New York on Saturday.

Kambosos was a 6-1 underdog going into the contest but stunned the previously undefeated Lopez via split decision after a fight that saw both men hit the canvas.

The win saw the 28-year-old Sydney boxer claim the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization and The Ring titles at Madison Square Garden.

"I like the Devin Haney fight," Kambosos told the Sydney Morning Herald. "He's a very big name, he does have that one piece, the WBC belt.

"If not, we'll find someone else. There are still some big names in the lightweight division.

"Obviously I'm the top dog now, I'm the one who is being hunted now, I'm not the hunter anymore.

"A lot will come to get it, but they will get the same treatment as Lopez got."

With Lopez likely to move up to light welterweight and no rematch clause in the deal for Saturday's fight, Kambosos will have his pick of opponents.

"I'm just going to get better and better every day," he said. "I'll stay humble, stay focused, stay in the gym to perfect my craft.

"I just cleaned up everything, so you can expect a way better Kambosos in my next fight in early 2022."

Having fought overseas in each of his last seven contests, Kambosos is keen to make his first defence in front of an Australian crowd.

"I want to come back home and fill out a stadium," he said.

"All those belts, 80,000 people, in Sydney or Melbourne. That's the next step now.

"I’m coming back with all the marbles and we'll fill out a big stadium. It would mean the world."

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford

