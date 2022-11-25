Kane leads unchanged England, striker Wright in for U.S.















AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Captain Harry Kane will lead England in their second match at the World Cup in Qatar against the United States on Friday after he recovered from a minor ankle injury earlier this week in an unchanged lineup for the Three Lions.

England manager Gareth Southgate kept the side that beat Iran 6-2 on Monday and retained Harry Maguire - who was substituted after feeling ill in that match - at the centre of defence.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Wales in the Americans' opening match, giving a start to striker Haji Wright in place of Josh Sargent who led the attack on Monday.

Wright, who plays for Turkish side Antalyaspor and has four caps for the United States, came on as substitute in the Wales game.

England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Tim Weah

