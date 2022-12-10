Kane matches Rooney's England scoring record of 53 goals

[1/4] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Harry Kane became England's joint-record goalscorer with a penalty against France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, taking him level on 53 with Wayne Rooney.

It was the second goal of the tournament for Kane, 29, who was top scorer in Russia four years ago with six.

Reporting by Rohith Nair, editing by Ken Ferris

