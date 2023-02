[1/3] Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal to win the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports















PHOENIX, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday to win their third Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Phoenix; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.