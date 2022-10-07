Kansas reveals plans for $300M football facility overhaul















October 7 - The University of Kansas unveiled plans Friday to renovate its football stadium and facilities beginning early next year.

The school is planning significant upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex.

The project will be financed mostly through private sources and premium seating sales. While Kansas officials didn't disclose the cost, multiple reports said it will be more than $300 million.

Kansas said its leaders have sought paths "to generate revenue for academic programming and spur regional economic growth" in recent years. Support for the Jayhawks' normally weak football program is currently high following a 5-0 start; ESPN is hosting this Saturday's "College GameDay" broadcast from Lawrence for the first time.

"This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas Football," athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement. "Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the regional economy."

No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU (4-0) on Saturday.

