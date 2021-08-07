Sports
Karate-Iran's Ganjzadeh wins gold in men's +75kg kumite
1 minute read
TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh won the gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category on Saturday after his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi, was disqualified.
A kick from Hamedi knocked out Ganjzadeh, who was carried away on a stretcher.
Turkey's Ugur Aktas and Japan's Ryutaro Araga took the bronze medals.
Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ken Ferris
