Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Karate-Iran's Ganjzadeh wins gold in men's +75kg kumite

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Karate - Men's +75kg Kumite - Final - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran lies on the mat after receiving a kick from Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh won the gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category on Saturday after his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi, was disqualified.

A kick from Hamedi knocked out Ganjzadeh, who was carried away on a stretcher.

Turkey's Ugur Aktas and Japan's Ryutaro Araga took the bronze medals.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:41 PM UTCU.S. takes 16th men's basketball gold, rain threatens baseball

The United States won their 16th Olympic gold medal in men's basketball on Saturday, while the men's baseball team were hoping to bring home gold to the sport's birthplace in the final against hosts Japan.

SportsAthletics-Eleven medals for Felix as stellar U.S. team take 4x400m relay
SportsRelay controversy key to Belarusian sprinter's defection
SportsTokyo feared Games would spread COVID; numbers suggest that didn't happen
SportsMLB roundup: Phillies overtake Mets, grab NL East lead