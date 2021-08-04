Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Karate-Russian Chernysheva out of Games after positive COVID-19 test

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian karate athlete Anna Chernysheva has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the Tokyo Olympics, Russia's Karate Federation said.

"Very sad news from Japan - our karate athlete Anna Chernysheva will not be able to compete at the Olympics," the federation said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday.

"Her COVID-19 test, compulsory for all participants at the Games, was positive."

On Wednesday, the federation said Chernysheva was feeling fine physically and had no other signs of illness.

Chernysheva won gold at the European Championships earlier this year in the women's 55kg event.

Russia's RIA news agency reported that other athletes on Chernysheva's flight to Tokyo, which included wrestlers and artistic gymnasts, had tested negative.

Russian athletes are competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag at the Tokyo Olympics as part of sanctions for several doping scandals.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:28 AM UTCAnother record on track, Belarus sprinter heads for Poland

Another athletics world record was obliterated at the Olympics on Wednesday, as athletes coped with the heat of political and diplomatic controversy as well as Tokyo’s broiling summer weather.

SportsAthletics-'Iron sharpens iron': McLaughlin, Muhammad hurdle to new heights
SportsBaseball-U.S. win relegates Dominican Republic to bronze-medal game
SportsBelarusian athlete will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, opposition politician says
SportsFencing-US fencer Imboden says X mark on hand was protest against Olympic charter rule