Kasatkina not in favour of 'trash-talking' between players

April 8 (Reuters) - World number eight Daria Kasatkina has given the thumbs down to the idea of "trash-talking" between professional tennis players, saying that disparaging or boastful comments under the guise of banter would not work well in an "intelligent" sport.

After Frances Tiafoe called on tennis to loosen its strict rules governing the behaviour of fans at matches to help attract young crowds, fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff said they would not mind some "trash-talking" too.

Pegula added at the Charleston Open this week that she would like to have one event every year where "everything goes" to see how players and fans react, but Kasatkina said it may not work as it does in other sports.

"For me, tennis is a bit different. I think it's not going to work, in my opinion. I think tennis must be a little bit on the side of it," Kasatkina, who beat Madison Key to reach the semi-finals, told the Tennis Channel.

"I know fighters, basketball players especially in the United States, it's very popular thing.

"We're not from United States, so, we're not used to it. I was always educated by the way that tennis is an intelligent sport. So, I will go with that."

Pegula's Twitter post this week on whether "trash-talking" should be encouraged received many positive responses, with American youngster Ben Shelton volunteering to start immediately at the Estoril Open.

Spain's Paula Badosa said at the Charleston Open she was also in favour of the idea.

"I'm in ... traditionally tennis is polite, but why not? It's a new generation, it could be a change, different and fun. But I don't know if women could take that," Badosa, who lost to Pegula in the last-eight at Charleston, said.

"Maybe they take it a bit more personally, but on the men's side, I can see it for sure."

