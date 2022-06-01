Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Some players meditate, other medicate but for Daria Kasatkina the recipe for winning matches is simple: French fries.

The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament.

"French fries make a lot of difference, I must say, and here they are good in France," the Russian said.

"If you play good, you have to treat yourself. Even if you are not playing good it's not bad to treat yourself, because you are pushing and you are trying."

Kasatkina has also rewarded herself with a semi-final against top seed and world number Iga Swiatek of Poland who eased past American Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2.

"It has to be balance in everything and it's not easy to find it, but with years and experience it's coming together," Kasatkina said.

