Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies - media reports

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died on Monday after a workout at a California racetrack, multiple media outlets reported.

The thoroughbred collapsed after a workout at Santa Anita Park, horseracing news site Paulick Report said, citing a former California Horse Racing Board official who spoke with the attending veterinarian.

Medina Spirit, trained by seven-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, came under scrutiny earlier this year after testing positive for betamethasone, a banned substance.

