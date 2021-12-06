Sports
Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies - media reports
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died on Monday after a workout at a California racetrack, multiple media outlets reported.
The thoroughbred collapsed after a workout at Santa Anita Park, horseracing news site Paulick Report said, citing a former California Horse Racing Board official who spoke with the attending veterinarian.
Medina Spirit, trained by seven-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, came under scrutiny earlier this year after testing positive for betamethasone, a banned substance.
