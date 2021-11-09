Kenya court says slain Olympian Tirop's husband must take mental health test

A mourner reads the eulogy program during the funeral service of long-distance runner Agnes Tirop at Kapnyamisa village, Nandi county, Kenya October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

ELDORET, Kenya Nov 9 (Reuters) - A Kenyan court on Tuesday ordered the husband of slain Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop, who has been arraigned on suspicion of her murder, to undergo a mental health test before entering a plea, which he must do by Nov. 16.

Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in the Rift Valley town of Iten on Oct. 13, in an incident that has shone the spotlight on violence against women in Kenya. read more

Reporting by Simion Chepkwony and Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Maggie Fick

