Kenya's Jepkosgei wins elite women's race at London Marathon

Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei celebrates winning the elite women's race REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17.43 minutes as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish just outside the podium places.

Jepkosgei finished 15 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw, while Ashete Bekere came third.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Sports · 10:38 AM UTC

