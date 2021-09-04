Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

Sep 2, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship on Saturday after injuring his left wrist hitting a ball out of the rough, prompting questions about whether the American will be fit enough to compete at the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Koepka injured his wrist on the 10th hole at East Lake when his club hit a tree root on his approach shot. He finished the hole and the next two before withdrawing with a score of one-under for the season-ending tournament, placing him well out of contention.

"Same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good," Koepka said, according to Golfweek.

Koepka, a former world number one with four major titles but who has suffered a series of knee injuries, had already qualified for the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup, which begins on Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits.

If Koepka is unable to compete in the team competition between the United States and Europe, U.S. captain Steve Stricker would be given a seventh captain's pick to fill his spot.

Stricker is set to name his six picks at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Golfweek.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis

