Kerber sails through to set up battle of former champions

Sep 2, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Angelique Kerber of Germany after beating Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine on day four of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - After an opening match nailbiter Angelique Kerber sailed drama free into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, brushing past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-2 to set up a rematch of former champions.

Kerber had appeared headed for an early Flushing Meadows exit until coming back from a set down to see off Dayana Yastremska 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3).

But the 16th-seeded German looked every bit the three-times Grand Slam winner she is on Thursday, speeding past the 76th ranked Ukrainian in 66 minutes to set up a meeting with American Sloane Stephens.

The third-round clash will be an intriguing matchup between 2016 U.S. Open winner Kerber and 2017 champion Stephens.

With just a single ace Kerber did not overpower Kalinina but rather capitalised on almost every break chance, converting five-of-six opportunities while helped by five double faults from her opponent.

Reporting by Steve Keating in New York, Editing by Ed Osmond

