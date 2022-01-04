Kersten ends Britain's 30-year Olympic long track wait

Speed Skating - ISU World Cup Speed Skating Series - Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland - November 14, 2021 Britain's Cornelius Kersten poses on the podium as he celebrates second place in the 1000m Men Division B REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cornelius Kersten will become the first long track speed skater from Britain to compete at the Winter Olympics in 30 years after being named in their squad for Beijing on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old sealed his place after a solid qualification season that included a top-10 finish at a World Cup event in Norway in November.

"It's incredibly rewarding to know that my hard work has paid off and it's going to be an honour to stand on the start line in Beijing. All the pieces have come together this year to make my childhood dream come true," said Kersten, who will race in the 1,000m and 1,500m.

Britain was last represented in long track by Craig McNicoll at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France.

The Beijing Games run from Feb. 4-20.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

