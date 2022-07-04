Kessie joins Barcelona as free agent after leaving AC Milan

Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v AC Milan - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - May 22, 2022 AC Milan's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

July 4 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

Barcelona said Kessie has signed a contract until June 2026 and his buy-out clause would be set at 500 million euros ($522.80 million).

The 25-year-old left AC Milan at the end of his contract in June after helping the Italian club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

Kessie, who can contribute in attack and defence, has 58 caps for Ivory Coast.

Barcelona came second in LaLiga last season, finishing behind rivals Real Madrid.

($1 = 0.9564 euros)

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.