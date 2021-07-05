Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Khachanov downs Korda to lead Russian last-16 assault

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2021 Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates winning his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Karen Khachanov spearheaded a Russian assault in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday as he beat last-standing American Sebastian Korda in a five-set dog fight to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

The 25th seed needed four attempts to finish Korda off in a titanic final set, three times failing to hold serve to win the match but eventually coming through 3-6 6-4 6-3 5-7 10-8.

Khachanov could be joined in the last eight by Andrey Rublev and world number two Daniil Medvedev.

It is the first time three Russian men have made it to the last 16 of Wimbledon in the professional era.

Wimbledon debutant Korda, celebrating his 21st birthday, showed great resistance in the deciding set, saving a match point at 5-4 down with a reflex volley from a ball drilled with searing pace by Khachanov.

Three times the American - son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda and sister of Nelly who is the LPGA's number one golfer - broke the Russian's serve to stay in the match despite showing signs of cramp.

But when he lost his serve again at 8-8 it proved decisive as Khachanov finished off a near four-hour tussle to set up a quarter-final against either Canadian Denis Shapovalov or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

