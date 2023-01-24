Kimmich rescues Bayern with last-gasp equaliser against Cologne















MUNICH, Germany, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich thundered in a 90th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Cologne on Tuesday, staying four points clear at the top.

The German champions, chasing a record-extending 11th league crown, had possession but were far less effective than their opponents who looked to be snatching the three points courtesy of Ellyes Skhiri's fourth minute volley at the far post.

But Kimmich scored with a long-range effort to lift leaders Bayern to 36 points.

RB Leipzig, 6-1 winners against Schalke 04, are in second place on 32. Eintracht Frankfurt, third on 30, take on Freiburg on Wednesday.

Buoyed by last week's 7-1 demolition of Werder Bremen, Cologne were sharper throughout the first half and a step faster to the ball, keeping Bayern, who face Paris St Germain in the Champions League last 16 next month, well away from their box.

The Bavarians completely dominated after the break but despite the one-sided traffic could not find a way to score for much of the second half.

Substitute Thomas Mueller had their best chance but Marvin Schwaebe tipped his 80th-minute header over the bar. The keeper was beaten, however, when Kimmich's missile went in off the bar in the last minute.

