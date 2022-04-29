Kings F Dustin Brown retiring after postseason

Feb 23, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) and Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) celebrate after the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

April 29 - Los Angeles forward Dustin Brown will retire following this season, his 18th with the Kings.

Brown will formally make his announcement during a press conference on Friday.

Brown has played in a franchise-record 1,295 regular-season games entering Thursday night's finale at the Vancouver Canucks. He has scored 712 points -- 325 goals and 387 assists.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The 37-year-old Brown was the captain of two Stanley Cup championship teams (2012, 2014) and has 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 85 postseason contests. He scored 14 of his postseason goals during the two Stanley Cup-winning campaigns and tied for most goals (eight) and points (20) during the 2012 postseason.

Brown scored a career-best 33 goals for the Kings during the 2007-08 season. He topped 20 goals on six other occasions.

Brown has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 63 games this season.

The Kings will meet the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.