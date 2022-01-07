Kings fined $50K for incident at scorers' table

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of a Wilson official NBA basketball on the court at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-07 02:18:34 GMT+00:00 - The NBA fined the Sacramento Kings $50,000 Thursday after assistant general manager Wes Wilcox confronted personnel at the official scorers' table during Sunday's 115-113 home victory over the Miami Heat.

Wilcox was also fined $15,000 for violating league rules that prohibit team owners and executives from interacting with game-operations personnel.

During a timeout just after halftime, Wilcox arrived at the scorers' table to inquire about the handling of the game clock during a jump ball. According to the NBA, there was no issue with how official scorers handled the clock.

Wilcox, a Los Angeles-area native, was the former general manager of the Atlanta Hawks from 2015-17 and also worked with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he became director of player personnel.

