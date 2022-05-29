Kisnorbo keen to continue learning after City's Grand Final loss

May 29 (Reuters) - Melbourne City's Patrick Kisnorbo will look to use Saturday's Grand Final loss against Western United as a spur to improve his coaching after seeing his side relinquish their A-League championship crown.

City were denied back-to-back A-League titles when John Aloisi's unfancied side handed the champions a 2-0 defeat at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium to claim United's first title.

The game was City's third consecutive appearance in the season's finale, with the club winning their first A-League championship last year with victory over Sydney FC in the decider.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

City had already successfully defended the Premiers Plate they won last year by finishing on top of the regular season standings, but were unable to retain the championship to complete consecutive double triumphs.

"I've been head coach for two years," said Kisnorbo, who took over from Erick Mombaerts in 2020.

"Two Premierships and a grand final I think is a remarkable achievement by the players.

"Yeah, I can always learn. I learn every day. I'm not perfect, so it will hurt myself as well.

"But it's part of your role as a coach. You win and you lose. It's how you can improve. It's how I can improve as well."

Kisnorbo was left rueing the small margins between success and defeat, with City conceding both goals in the final inside the opening 30 minutes.

Nuno Reis' own goal put Western United ahead inside two minutes before Aleksandar Prijovic doubled his side's lead on the halfhour mark to leave City chasing the game.

"When I look at last season to this season, maybe a 20-minute lapse is costing us," said Kisnorbo.

"Maybe last season we got away with it and this season you don't. It's a learning for us to know that for 90 minutes you can't switch off.

"It's one of those things that we have to get better in and it's one of those things that will drive the players for next season."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.