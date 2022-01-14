Knicks acquire Cam Reddish from Hawks

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) celebrates after scoring a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-14 01:11:37 GMT+00:00 - The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for fellow former first-round forward Kevin Knox II on Thursday.

The Hawks also will receive a protected 2022 first-round draft pick that originally belonged to the Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks also will acquire forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick that originally came from the Brooklyn Nets.

The players won't have long to wait for a reunion. The Hawks host the Knicks on Saturday.

Reddish, 22, is averaging 11.9 points in 34 games (seven starts) this season. He has chipped in averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 118 career games (62 starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Reddish will reunite with former Duke teammate RJ Barrett in New York.

Knox, 22, is averaging just 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13 games off the bench this season. He has produced norms of 8.2 points and 3.1 boards in 195 career games (61 starts) since being selected by New York with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Hill, 30, sustained a season-ending right hamstring injury in December. He has averaged 5.5 points and 3.1 boards in 448 career games (189 starts) with the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Atlanta.

