Ko COVID-positive, withdraws from Saudi Ladies International

March 12 (Reuters) - Defending champion Lydia Ko has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from next week's Saudi Ladies International, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

New Zealand's Ko is in isolation after testing positive following the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last week, where she finished tied for 23rd.

World number three Ko, who became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games last year, has been replaced by American golfer Angel Yin.

The third edition of the Saudi Ladies International, which is part of the Ladies European Tour, will be hosted at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from March 17 to 20 and has a purse of $1 million.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

