Koepka joins LIV Golf, to play in Portland event

Brooks Koepka of the U.S. celebrates a birdie on the 13th hole during first round play of the 2019 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 22 (Reuters) - Former world number one Brooks Koepka has joined the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series and the four-times major champion will compete in their second event in Portland, the Saudi-backed breakaway league said on Wednesday.

Koepka joins a list of top players including six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who have joined LIV Golf.

"There's no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years. He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

"The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling as we build momentum in our first season and look towards the future."

The PGA Tour -- on which American Koepka has won eight titles -- has suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said others who follow suit will face the same fate. read more

The LIV Series will play its first American event in Portland, Oregon from June 30-July 2 at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, going head-to-head with the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic.

When Koepka was asked about LIV Golf at the U.S. Open last week, the 32-year-old criticised the media for constant questions on the issue, saying they only served to throw a "black cloud" over the year's third major.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf held its first event in London this month which was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, who pocketed the $4 million prize -- the biggest pay cheque in golf history. read more

Koepka's younger brother Chase also played in the inaugural event where the last-placed golfer pocketed $120,000.

