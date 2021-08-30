Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Konta not sure if she should have taken COVID vaccine

2 minute read

Aug 11, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Elina Svitolina from Ukrania serves against Johanna Konta from Great Britain (not pictured) during the second round play at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Johanna Konta said on Sunday she is still not sure if she should have taken the COVID-19 vaccine despite having to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test affected her preparations.

Konta, who won the Nottingham grasscourt title in June, was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam got underway when a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old then tested positive during her self-isolation and said COVID had affected her both physically and mentally.

"It was a combination of feeling quite ill so I was sleeping or just existing for a few days," she told reporters ahead of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.

"There was also a period there where I had to work through my own feelings of injustice at all of it, like: 'Why now?' sort of feeling. I needed a bit of space and a bit of licking my wounds."

When asked if she regretted not taking the vaccine, she said: "I don't know, I'm not too sure."

The Briton also said she did not want to be drawn into an argument about COVID-19 vaccinations being mandatory to play at certain tournaments.

Konta's compatriot Andy Murray has said players travelling around the world had a 'responsibility' to get vaccinated.

"This is a tricky thing to talk about because it's a very inflammatory subject and there's no real right answer," Konta added.

"I don't want to talk about it because I wouldn't be able to get my point across without it being a case for argument."

Konta returned to action at Cincinnati earlier this month, falling in the first round of the tune-up tournament for the U.S. Open where she plays Kristina Mladenovic in the first round.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:13 AM UTC

MLB roundup: Ian Anderson fuels Braves in rout of Giants

Ian Anderson returned from the injured list to throw 5 2/3 strong innings as the Atlanta Braves cruised to a 9-0 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon in a battle of first-place clubs.

Sports
Osaka and fans back for first day of U.S. Open
Sports
Trevor Lawrence tosses 2 TDs as Jaguars jolt Cowboys
Sports
Former IOC president Rogge dies at 79
Sports
Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG