Korda sisters, Michelle Wie West commit to TOC

2022-01-12 20:20:50 GMT+00:00 - Defending champion Jessica Korda, sister Nelly Korda and Michelle Wie West are among the star-studded field committed to playing in the LPGA's season-opening event in Orlando, Fla., later this month.

The Tournament of Champions will be held Jan. 20-23 at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Jessica Korda defeated Danielle Kang in a playoff at the TOC in 2021, held at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Ariya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis have also committed to play. All four rounds of the event will be televised live on the Golf Channel.

With a change in sponsors, the purse has been increased by 25 percent to $1.5 million. Hilton Grand Vacations is now the title sponsor of the event.

The celebrity competition will feature 50 stars, including 2021 champion Mardy Fish, and 2019 and 2020 champion John Smoltz. Others in the field include Annika Sorenstam, Jack Wagner, Blair O'Neal, and NFL greats Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson. The celebrity field will compete for a $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format.

