Kouame gives France second title at track world championships

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - France picked up their second gold medal at the track cycling world championships on home soil when Marie-Divine Kouame claimed the 500 metres title on Saturday

The 20-year-old Kouame clocked 32.835 seconds - the only rider under 33 seconds - to finish ahead of Germany's Emma Hinze, who had the best time in the qualifications.

China's Yufang Guo took third place.

No Frenchwoman had won the 500m title since Felicia Ballanger in 1999 in Berlin.

Kouame's triumph came a day after compatriot Mathilde Gros stunned the mighty Germans in the individual sprint.

