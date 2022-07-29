1 minute read
Kounde joins Barcelona on five-year deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona have completed the signing of French international defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla on a five-year contract, both LaLiga clubs said on Friday.
While the 23-year-old centre-back will have a buyout clause of one billion euros ($1.02 billion), financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
According to media reports, the transfer fee agreed is 55 million euros ($55.82 million). read more
($1 = 0.9787 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.