Kounde joins Barcelona on five-year deal

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 3, 2021 Sevilla's Jules Kounde during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona have completed the signing of French international defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla on a five-year contract, both LaLiga clubs said on Friday.

While the 23-year-old centre-back will have a buyout clause of one billion euros ($1.02 billion), financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

According to media reports, the transfer fee agreed is 55 million euros ($55.82 million). read more

($1 = 0.9787 euros)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

