Kremlin disagrees with IOC president Bach's assessment on skater Valieva

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts after competing with coaches Daniil Gleikhengauz and Eteri Tutberidze of the Russian Olympic Committee. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it disagreed with Olympic chief Thomas Bach's assessment of events surrounding Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva, after the International Olympic Committee president hit out at her entourage.

The 15-year-old skater tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, with Bach saying it had been "chilling" to witness Valieva crumble under pressure. read more

The Kremlin said tough trainers were needed in the sports world to achieve victories.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Mark Heinrich

