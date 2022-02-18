Kremlin disagrees with IOC president Bach's assessment on skater Valieva
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it disagreed with Olympic chief Thomas Bach's assessment of events surrounding Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva, after the International Olympic Committee president hit out at her entourage.
The 15-year-old skater tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, with Bach saying it had been "chilling" to witness Valieva crumble under pressure. read more
The Kremlin said tough trainers were needed in the sports world to achieve victories.
