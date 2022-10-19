Krzewina suspended by CAS for 15 months for whereabouts failure















Oct 19 (Reuters) - Polish athlete Jakub Krzewina has been suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for 15 months for violating the whereabouts rules, the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA) said.

Krzewina, who was part of Poland's 4x400m relay team that won gold at the 2018 indoor world championships in Birmingham, was found to have violated the whereabouts rules three times in 12 months, the statement said on Wednesday.

The sanction was imposed by CAS on Monday.

