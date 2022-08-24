Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon

FILE PHOTO:Aug 21, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Petra Kvitova (CZE) returns a shot in the women's final match against Caroline Garcia (FRA) at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place".

Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

"Happy news we wanted to share with you guys ... I said 'yes' in my special place," said Kvitova, 32, with a photo of the pair at the home of the major championship.

Kvitova began working with Vanek in November 2016.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru

