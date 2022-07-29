Kyrgios' Australian court date pushed back by three weeks

Jul 10, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) after the men’s final against Novak Djokovic (not pictured) on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios' court date relating to a common assault charge has been pushed back by three weeks, media reported on Friday.

Australian Capital Territory Policing previously said the charge was in relation to an incident in December 2021. Australian media said it was related to a complaint made by a former partner of the player. read more

Kyrgios, asked about the charge at a news conference at the Wimbledon championship in London this month, said his lawyer had advised him not to comment at this time. read more

His lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon, was scheduled to appear before a Canberra court next Tuesday but the matter will now be heard on Aug. 23, the Australian Associated Press said.

Kyrgios, ranked 47th in the world, is scheduled to play at next month's Western & Southern Open, the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, which will start two weeks before the U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Robert Birsel

