Kyrgios court date pushed back another six weeks

Aug 12, 2022; Montreal, QC, Canada; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) hits a forehand against Hubert Hurkacz (POL) (not pictured) in quarterfinal play in the National Bank Open at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios's court date relating to a common assault charge has been pushed back another six weeks, media reported on Friday.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon, was scheduled to appear before a Canberra court on Tuesday but the matter will now be heard on Oct. 4, state broadcaster ABC said.

Kyrgios was originally to appear three weeks ago but his lawyer requested an adjournment last month. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Police charged Kyrgios following allegations made in December 2021 in relation to an incident the previous January.

Kyrgios's lawyer said it involved a "domestic relationship".

Australian media reported in July that the charge was related to a complaint made by a former girlfriend. read more

Kyrgios at Wimbledon declined to comment on the charge, citing legal advice. read more

World number 26 Kyrgios will bid for his maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open starting next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.