Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Kyrgios delights in Mager victory at Wimbledon

2 minute read
1/6

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2021 Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning his second round match against Italy's Gianluca Mager REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Maverick showman Nick Kyrgios breezed into the third round at Wimbledon with his usual mixture of exuberant shot-making and near constant chatter as he made light work of Italian Gianluca Mager to progress 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

Kyrgios went through his usual repertoire of berating officials, himself and anyone else in his vicinity but when it came to the serious business on court he was almost faultless.

He saved a set point in the first set tiebreak and then roared in approval as he snatched the opener before taking the game away from his 77th-ranked opponent with some superb serving and delightful groundstrokes.

He fired down his 29th ace to bring up match point and then sealed his spot in the next round when Mager hit a forehand long, receiving a rapturous reception from an approving crowd.

Next up for Kyrgios, who was playing only his second match since losing in the third round of the Australian Open in February, will be a clash against either Canadian 16th seed Felix Auger Aliassime or Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:36 PM UTCFederer gets his sparkle back as sun shines at Wimbledon

The sun finally came out at Wimbledon on Thursday and eight-time champion Roger Federer got his old sparkle back on Centre Court to eclipse Richard Gasquet and move serenely into round three.

SportsGauff conquers Centre Court nerves to beat Vesnina at Wimbledon
SportsKyrgios delights in Mager victory at Wimbledon
SportsWTA rules no Asian tournament swing due to COVID-19 restrictions
SportsBarty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon third round